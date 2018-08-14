Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday. They currently have $52.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. Its product candidate consists of GBT440 is an oral, once-daily prophylactic therapy for sickle cell disease which is in clinical trial. The company in addition to GBT is involved in research and development activities targeted hypoxemic pulmonary disorders, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and hereditary angioedema. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. is based in South San Francisco, California. “

GBT has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 27th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.53.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $45.15 on Friday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $68.05.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jung Choi sold 3,000 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $144,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,565,715.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lesley Ann Calhoun sold 3,295 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $145,606.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,335.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,674 shares of company stock valued at $2,173,615 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

