Glencore PLC (GLEN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Glencore PLC (LON:GLEN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 422.35 ($5.39).

GLEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 480 ($6.12) target price on shares of Glencore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 515 ($6.57) target price on shares of Glencore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 460 ($5.87) to GBX 450 ($5.74) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 550 ($7.02) target price on shares of Glencore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th.

LON:GLEN traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 316.40 ($4.04). The stock had a trading volume of 35,012,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,120,000. Glencore has a twelve month low of GBX 270 ($3.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 416.91 ($5.32).

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

