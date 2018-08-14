Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOOD) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) – Wedbush decreased their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 9th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q2 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on GOOD. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

GOOD stock opened at $19.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 6.93. Gladstone Commercial has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $23.29. The firm has a market cap of $566.40 million, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.41). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $26.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.49 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 200,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after buying an additional 61,323 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 397,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 38,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 18,711 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after buying an additional 54,265 shares during the period. 54.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is currently 98.68%.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring,owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through July 2018,Gladstone Commercial has paid 162 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

