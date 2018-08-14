Girard Partners LTD. Purchases Shares of 14,166 Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI)

Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altman Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.51.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $70.52 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.29 and a fifty-two week high of $81.64. The firm has a market cap of $53.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Riccardo Zacconi sold 19,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $1,392,952.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,676.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.