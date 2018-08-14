Girard Partners LTD. Acquires 2,499 Shares of Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 17.7% during the second quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 46,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 19.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 102,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,429,000 after purchasing an additional 16,743 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,077,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 33.1% during the second quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 9,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 10,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.06, for a total value of $1,212,149.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,405,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $352,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,149 shares in the company, valued at $10,578,083.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,981 shares of company stock worth $2,482,134. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

GPN opened at $116.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13. Global Payments Inc has a twelve month low of $92.90 and a twelve month high of $121.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $982.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.75 million. Global Payments had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.99%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GPN. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.46.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments, and check-related services. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, online reporting, industry compliance, and payment card industry security services.

