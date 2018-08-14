Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Shares Sold by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 67.7% in the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 2,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD stock opened at $77.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $99.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.03. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.27 and a 52 week high of $89.54.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Leerink Swann set a $72.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

In related news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $3,540,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,067,762 shares in the company, valued at $217,228,227.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,839,500. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

Read More: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.