Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii lowered its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 2,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Leerink Swann set a $72.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $77.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.27 and a 52-week high of $89.54. The company has a market capitalization of $99.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.03.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 41.57%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.64%.

In other news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $3,892,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,067,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,825,271.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,839,500. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.