Gentherm (THRM) Receives News Impact Rating of 0.16

Press coverage about Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) has trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Gentherm earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the auto parts company an impact score of 47.1143604414146 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Gentherm stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.00. The company had a trading volume of 334 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,621. Gentherm has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $46.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.73.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $263.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.18 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. analysts forecast that Gentherm will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on THRM shares. Longbow Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Gentherm in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Barrington Research set a $43.00 target price on shares of Gentherm and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Gentherm from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Gentherm has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In related news, VP Kenneth John Phillips sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry G. Steele sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,529,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,619 shares of company stock valued at $4,839,627. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, and manufactures thermal management technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers automotive seat comfort systems, including seat heaters, variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide individualized thermal comfort to automobile passengers; and integrated electronic components, such as blowers and electronic control units.

