Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) Receives $18.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

GNK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Monday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Noble Financial set a $24.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th.

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $13.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $20.07. The stock has a market cap of $560.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22 and a beta of -0.23.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 29.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $86.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.97 million. equities research analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,773 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 1,178.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,823 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ores, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. The company charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, such as commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

