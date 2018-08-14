Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) Earns “Buy” Rating from Noble Financial

Noble Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) in a report issued on Friday. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GNK. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Monday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.36.

Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $13.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $560.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of -0.23. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $20.07.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.97 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 29.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. sell-side analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 1,178.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,823 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 2,064.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 11,063 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. 72.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ores, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. The company charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, such as commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

