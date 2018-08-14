Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) Insider Min H. Kao Sells 392,951 Shares of Stock

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) insider Min H. Kao sold 392,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $25,290,326.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,597,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,187,650.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $63.54 on Tuesday. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $65.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.96.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. Garmin had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $894.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

GRMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Longbow Research set a $72.00 price target on shares of Garmin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 1,601.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,974 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.98% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

