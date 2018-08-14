Gannett (GCI) Given a $17.00 Price Target at Noble Financial

Noble Financial set a $17.00 price target on Gannett (NYSE:GCI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gannett from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gannett from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gannett from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gannett from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE GCI opened at $10.25 on Friday. Gannett has a 1-year low of $7.94 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Gannett had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $730.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Gannett will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. Gannett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.14%.

Gannett announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 8th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gannett during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gannett during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Gannett during the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Gannett during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gannett during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gannett

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. The company offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 170 news brands and 80 magazines in the United Kingdom.

