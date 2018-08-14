FY2019 EPS Estimates for Stingray Digitl Lifted by Analyst (RAY)

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2019 EPS estimates for Stingray Digitl in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 8th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.74. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stingray Digitl’s FY2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stingray Digitl in a report on Friday, June 8th.

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$33.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$32.88 million.

