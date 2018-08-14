FY2019 EPS Estimates for Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) Increased by Analyst

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) – Investment analysts at Imperial Capital increased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Diamondback Energy in a report issued on Friday, August 10th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $11.01 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.86. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.48.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $131.87 on Monday. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $85.73 and a fifty-two week high of $138.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.62.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.05). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.37% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $526.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.98, for a total transaction of $342,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,106.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. Hollis sold 5,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.85, for a total value of $644,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,332 shares of company stock worth $1,367,579. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,454,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 23,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Finally, Bright Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,855,000. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

