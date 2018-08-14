FY2018 EPS Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Decreased by KeyCorp

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 8th. KeyCorp analyst D. Deckelbaum now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $7.66 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.04. KeyCorp has a “Buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q4 2018 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $12.68 EPS.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 7.29%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $225.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Williams Capital set a $202.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.11.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $183.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 84.78, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $125.46 and a twelve month high of $213.40.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total transaction of $2,126,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 566,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,538,671.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.73, for a total transaction of $413,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,576 shares in the company, valued at $6,941,166.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,296 shares of company stock worth $3,652,624 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.8% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 241,920 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $45,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.6% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $473,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.9% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,306 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 218.6% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.