FY2018 EPS Estimates for KAR Auction Services Inc Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (KAR)

KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $3.01 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.01 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 26.15%.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Gabelli lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $70.00 price target on shares of KAR Auction Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.89.

Shares of KAR stock opened at $61.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06. KAR Auction Services has a 1-year low of $43.15 and a 1-year high of $62.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1,686.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lisa A. Price sold 8,749 shares of KAR Auction Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $525,027.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rebecca C. Polak sold 44,240 shares of KAR Auction Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $2,435,412.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,989,181.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,018 shares of company stock worth $8,938,986 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 20th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. KAR Auction Services’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

