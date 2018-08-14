FY2018 EPS Estimates for Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) Increased by Analyst

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) – Analysts at Capital One Financial increased their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report issued on Wednesday, August 8th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $3.05 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.91.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRZO. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Johnson Rice raised Carrizo Oil & Gas from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Carrizo Oil & Gas from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

CRZO opened at $23.68 on Monday. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 2.15.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 52.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $264.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 6,000 shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $180,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,856,181.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $219,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,494.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,428 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,577 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRZO. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 122.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,437,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 105.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,308,757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,935 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $38,719,000. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 34.2% during the first quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 5,356,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,800 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $26,558,000.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Delaware Basin in West Texas.

