FY2018 Earnings Forecast for TopBuild Corp (BLD) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for TopBuild in a report released on Thursday, August 9th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Mccall now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.15 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.10. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for TopBuild’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.29.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $72.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. TopBuild has a twelve month low of $54.52 and a twelve month high of $87.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.50.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $605.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.43 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 27,120 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the second quarter worth about $290,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 7,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter worth about $673,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Robert M. Buck sold 17,766 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total transaction of $1,375,088.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,852,670.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John S. Peterson sold 1,887 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $145,827.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,621,878.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.