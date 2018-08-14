FY2018 Earnings Estimate for Oasis Midstream Partners LP Issued By Capital One Financial (OMP)

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2018 EPS estimates for Oasis Midstream Partners in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 8th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.88. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Oasis Midstream Partners’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 million.

OMP has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Oasis Midstream Partners from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Oasis Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Shares of OMP stock opened at $23.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $652.57 million and a PE ratio of 54.88. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $23.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This is a boost from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 365.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMP. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $1,519,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 1,489.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 46,173 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 1.3% in the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 441,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,817,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 14.2% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 240,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 29,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 1,658.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 24,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It is involved in various activities, including natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage; gathering, transportation, gathering and disposal of produced and flow back water; freshwater distribution; and supply and distribution of fracwater and flushwater.

