FTB Advisors Inc. Has $2.95 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

FTB Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000.

Shares of VOO opened at $259.14 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $222.12 and a twelve month high of $263.37.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

