FTB Advisors Inc. Has $2.60 Million Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 118.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Investment Management Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $496,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $99.55 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $90.47 and a 12 month high of $102.32.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

