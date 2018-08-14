FTB Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)

FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $4,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 107,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 23,888 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,989,000. Change Path LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,568,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 70,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 8,717 shares during the period.

VMBS opened at $51.33 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.79 and a fifty-two week high of $53.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.119 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

