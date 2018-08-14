FTB Advisors Inc. Buys 660 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)

FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 47,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,606,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWO stock opened at $209.49 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $162.12 and a 1-year high of $214.74.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

