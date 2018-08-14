FTB Advisors Inc. Buys 1,915 Shares of Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock (SPB)

FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:SPB) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock were worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock in the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000.

SPB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine cut Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $95.00 price target on Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America initiated coverage on Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.10.

Shares of Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock stock opened at $85.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.37 and a beta of 1.50. Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $58.88 and a fifty-two week high of $119.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.21. Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock had a negative return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $945.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 13th.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. Its Global Batteries & Appliances segment offers consumer batteries; personal care products, including electric shaving and grooming products, and hair care appliances and accessories; and small appliances, such as small kitchen and home appliances.

