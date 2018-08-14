Front Yard Residential (RESI) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Friday morning. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on RESI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Front Yard Residential from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Front Yard Residential from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.67.

NYSE:RESI opened at $12.27 on Friday. Front Yard Residential has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $12.70.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. Front Yard Residential had a negative net margin of 97.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $40.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.41 million. equities research analysts forecast that Front Yard Residential will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Front Yard Residential by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,377,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,946,000 after acquiring an additional 473,642 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Front Yard Residential by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 508,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 30,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Front Yard Residential by 351.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

About Front Yard Residential

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities which have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing, at reasonable prices.

