Freshpet Inc (FRPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.33.

FRPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $32.00 target price on Freshpet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub cut Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Freshpet from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

In related news, insider Scott James Morris sold 5,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 15,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,808,238.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,978 shares of company stock worth $1,583,202 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Freshpet by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Freshpet during the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Freshpet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $33.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.17 and a beta of 1.69. Freshpet has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $34.40.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.08 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. Freshpet’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

