Freshii (FRII) Price Target Lowered to C$9.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Freshii (TSE:FRII) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Freshii from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 11th.

FRII stock opened at C$5.32 on Monday. Freshii has a 12 month low of C$5.28 and a 12 month high of C$9.52.

Freshii Inc develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, and frozen yogurt. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 367 stores operated by franchise partners in 16 countries, as well as 3 company-owned stores located in Canada.

