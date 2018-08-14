Franklin Universal Trust (FT) Plans Aug 18 Dividend of $0.03

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) declared a aug 18 dividend on Monday, August 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th.

Franklin Universal Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of FT opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. Franklin Universal Trust has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $7.36.

There is no company description available for Franklin Universal Trust.

