Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Boeing Co (BA)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,319 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,515,544 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,473,889,000 after acquiring an additional 713,832 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,811,840 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,710,303,000 after acquiring an additional 296,949 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 33,457.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,700,676 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689,648 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,427,749 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,010,877,000 after acquiring an additional 41,260 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,216,353 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $653,625,000 after acquiring an additional 82,411 shares during the period. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Sunday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $325.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.20.

NYSE BA opened at $338.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.65, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $234.29 and a 1-year high of $374.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The aircraft producer reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $24.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.02 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 2,344.87%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.81%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

