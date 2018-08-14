Foundation Building Materials (FBM) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued an in-line rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Foundation Building Materials from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.63.

Get Foundation Building Materials alerts:

NYSE FBM traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $13.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.41. Foundation Building Materials has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The stock has a market cap of $565.34 million, a P/E ratio of 44.57 and a beta of 0.29.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Foundation Building Materials had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Foundation Building Materials will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBM. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 8,907 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 701,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,376,000 after buying an additional 48,850 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 254.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 41,228 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 49,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 11,354 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 72,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 22,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

About Foundation Building Materials

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Specialty Building Products and Mechanical Insulation. The Specialty Building Products segment distributes wallboard, metal framing, suspended ceiling system, and other products.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Foundation Building Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foundation Building Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.