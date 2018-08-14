Foresight Energy (FELP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foresight Energy (NYSE:FELP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Foresight Energy Partners LP is a producer and marketer of thermal coal. It operates four underground mining complexes, all in the Illinois Basin region of the United States. The Company’s mining complexes consist of: Williamson Energy, LLC, Sugar Camp Energy, LLC, Hillsboro Energy, LLC and Macoupin Energy, LLC. It markets and sells its coal to a diverse customer base including electric utility and industrial companies in the eastern United States, as well as the seaborne thermal coal market. Foresight Energy Partners LP is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Foresight Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.83.

Shares of NYSE:FELP opened at $3.90 on Friday. Foresight Energy has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $4.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Foresight Energy (NYSE:FELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). Foresight Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.17% and a negative net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $271.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.80 million. equities research analysts expect that Foresight Energy will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0565 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foresight Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foresight Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $930,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Foresight Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,386,000. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Foresight Energy Company Profile

Foresight Energy LP engages in the development, mining, production, marketing, transportation, and sale of thermal coal primarily in the eastern United States and internationally. As of March 7, 2018, the company operated two longwall mining complexes with three longwall mining systems in Williamson and Sugar Camp; one continuous mining operation in Macoupin; and the Sitran river terminal on the Ohio River.

