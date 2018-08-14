Ford Motor (F) PT Set at $9.00 by Nomura

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) has been assigned a $9.00 price objective by analysts at Nomura in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Nomura’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.48 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.80 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.09.

F stock opened at $9.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.91. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.63 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 17.43%. Ford Motor’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $98,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 376,325 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,182,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 582,894 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,458,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 1,148,890 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,730,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 11,438 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 5,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 5,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles; and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. Its Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

