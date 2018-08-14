Fluent Financial LLC Has $5.20 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Fluent Financial LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,392 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLP now owns 84,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 14,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,137,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA opened at $66.50 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.99 and a twelve month high of $75.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.