Flowserve (FLS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “In the past three months, Flowserve's shares have outperformed the industry. We believe that the company is well positioned to benefit in the long run from strengthening end markets as well as realignment initiatives. In the second quarter of 2018, sales exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.6% while grew 11% year over year on segmental performances. For 2018, the company reiterated its earnings guidance at $1.50-$1.70 on revenues growth of 3-6%. This reflects an improvement over the year-ago earnings of $1.36 and a sales decline of 8%. Last year's divested assets are likely to be a 1% drag on revenues this year while costs associated with the realignment strategies are predicted to amount to $90 million. In the past three months, shares of the company have been looking overvalued compared with the industry.”

FLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Flowserve in a report on Friday, July 13th. DA Davidson set a $42.00 target price on Flowserve and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Flowserve to $46.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Flowserve from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Flowserve from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.91.

Shares of Flowserve stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $50.22. 51,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.47. Flowserve has a 52 week low of $37.51 and a 52 week high of $51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $973.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.89 million. Flowserve had a positive return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Flowserve during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Flowserve during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Flowserve during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flowserve during the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Flowserve during the 2nd quarter valued at $323,000.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

