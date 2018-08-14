Flowserve (FLS) Given Hold Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $47.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $43.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flowserve from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Friday, July 13th. DA Davidson set a $42.00 target price on shares of Flowserve and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve to $46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.91.

Shares of Flowserve stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $50.19. 2,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.47. Flowserve has a 1 year low of $37.51 and a 1 year high of $51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $973.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.89 million. Flowserve had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.52%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the 2nd quarter worth $54,163,000. Caledonia Investments PLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the 2nd quarter worth $33,090,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Flowserve by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,533,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,150,000 after purchasing an additional 624,832 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the 2nd quarter worth $17,663,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth $13,111,000.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

