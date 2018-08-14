Floor & Decor (FND) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Co to Outperform

Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has $40.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $42.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FND. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Floor & Decor to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Floor & Decor from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Floor & Decor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.33.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $38.46 on Friday. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $58.28. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 54.58, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of -1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $434.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, major shareholder Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 6,734,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $301,481,493.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 36,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $2,009,970.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,805.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,087,576 shares of company stock worth $320,676,864. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FND. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the second quarter worth $195,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the second quarter worth $200,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the second quarter worth $201,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 76.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

