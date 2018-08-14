Flex Pharma (FLKS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Flex Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:FLKS) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 170,824 shares.The stock last traded at $0.61 and had previously closed at $0.64.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flex Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Flex Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Flex Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Flex Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Flex Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

The company has a market cap of $11.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.81.

Flex Pharma (NASDAQ:FLKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Flex Pharma had a negative net margin of 3,092.50% and a negative return on equity of 137.76%. sell-side analysts expect that Flex Pharma Inc will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flex Pharma by 84.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 108,358 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flex Pharma by 75.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 25,941 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Flex Pharma by 10,889.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 37,241 shares during the period. 24.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLKS)

Flex Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products for the treatment of muscle cramps, spasms, and spasticity associated with neurological conditions and exercise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Operations and Drug Development. The company's lead drug candidate is FLX-787, a single molecule, chemically synthesized, and dual transient receptor potential V1/A1 ion channel activator, which is in exploratory Phase 2 clinical trial in Australia for the treatment of patients with multiple sclerosis; and two Phase 2 clinical trials in the United States for the treatment of patients with motor neuron disease in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

