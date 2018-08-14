Flex (FLEX) Earning Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) have trended somewhat negative recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Flex earned a media sentiment score of -0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the technology company an impact score of 46.4099315860729 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. BidaskClub cut Flex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Standpoint Research upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. TheStreet cut Flex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.61.

Shares of FLEX opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. Flex has a fifty-two week low of $12.93 and a fifty-two week high of $19.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Flex had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Flex will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 10,576 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $153,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,571. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David P. Bennett sold 1,939 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total value of $26,796.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 619,564 shares of company stock valued at $8,911,201. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

