Flash (FLASH) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,968.00

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last seven days, Flash has traded down 18.8% against the dollar. One Flash coin can currently be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Flash has a market cap of $7.37 million and approximately $2,968.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003485 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016416 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000301 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006899 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00244517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00148386 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000118 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00010455 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Flash

Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flash’s official website is flashcoin.io . Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Flash

Flash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

