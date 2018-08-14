Five Below Inc (FIVE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $335.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) will post $335.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $334.30 million to $335.61 million. Five Below reported sales of $283.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.84 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $296.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.14 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on FIVE shares. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Five Below from $78.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. BidaskClub lowered Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Gordon Haskett lowered Five Below from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Five Below from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Five Below from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

In other Five Below news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 19,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $1,901,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,226,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Romanko sold 6,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $659,158.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,363.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 141,806 shares of company stock worth $14,531,056. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 37.3% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 29.7% in the first quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Five Below by 2.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 113,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the second quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Five Below by 14.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period.

Five Below stock opened at $104.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.49. Five Below has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $109.09.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

