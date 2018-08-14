First Trust Advisors LP Sells 34,090 Shares of FedEx Co. (FDX)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,859 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 34,090 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $29,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 14,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $248.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. UBS Group cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.75.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $240.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $204.69 and a 12 month high of $274.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $17.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment provides various shipping services for the delivery of packages and freight; international trade services specializing in customs brokerage, and ocean and air freight forwarding services; assistance with the customs-trade partnership against terrorism program; and customs clearance services, as well as an information tool that allows customers to track and manage imports.

