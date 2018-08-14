First Trust Advisors LP Sells 29,128 Shares of MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 979,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,128 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.50% of MDU Resources Group worth $28,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDU. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,115,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,976,000 after acquiring an additional 700,841 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 521.8% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 463,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,286,000 after acquiring an additional 388,750 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 74.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 896,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,254,000 after acquiring an additional 382,458 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 411.5% during the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 334,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,585,000 after acquiring an additional 268,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 13.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,981,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,809,000 after acquiring an additional 232,967 shares in the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MDU Resources Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of MDU Resources Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “$29.34” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

NYSE:MDU opened at $28.48 on Tuesday. MDU Resources Group Inc has a 12 month low of $24.29 and a 12 month high of $29.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.39.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. analysts predict that MDU Resources Group Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services.

