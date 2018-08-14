First Personal Financial Services Has $1.04 Million Stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH)

First Personal Financial Services cut its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LH. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 286.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 44,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after buying an additional 32,990 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the 1st quarter worth $968,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 17,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 12,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 27,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Corp. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.12.

In related news, CEO M. Huff Gary sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total value of $293,825.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Edward T. Dodson sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.35, for a total transaction of $2,383,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,418.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,076 shares of company stock worth $14,071,462. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LH opened at $179.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $146.68 and a 52-week high of $190.35.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It offers a range of clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, prostate-specific antigen, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.

