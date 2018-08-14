First Personal Financial Services Buys 3,589 Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (EWL)

First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 166,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF accounts for about 1.8% of First Personal Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $5,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 85.4% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,818,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,789 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,234,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,232,000 after purchasing an additional 138,850 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 365,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,557,000 after purchasing an additional 91,124 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 129.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 305,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,493,000 after purchasing an additional 172,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 270,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWL opened at $34.03 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $37.84.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

