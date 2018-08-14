First Majestic Silver (AG) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $4.77, but opened at $5.54. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 128101 shares.

The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 25.47%. The business had revenue of $79.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AG shares. TD Securities raised First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Roth Capital started coverage on First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised First Majestic Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,379 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 8,675 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 170.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,792 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 21,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.04% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.50 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.15.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

