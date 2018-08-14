First Majestic Silver (AG) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “First Majestic Silver Corp. is engaged in the production, development, exploration, and acquisition of silver mines in Mexico. First Majestic Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $8.00 to $8.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of NYSE:AG traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.66. The stock had a trading volume of 72,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.41. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -139.00 and a beta of 0.01. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $8.48.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The mining company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $79.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.49 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 25.47% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. equities analysts predict that First Majestic Silver will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,913,609 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $182,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471,408 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,497 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 40,705 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 516,348 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 283,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 313,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.04% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

