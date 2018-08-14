First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $13.78 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.5% of First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keeler Thomas Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. FSI Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. UBS Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, April 16th. DZ Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.23.

In related news, Director Chase & Co Jpmorgan bought 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,000.00 per share, with a total value of $22,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 30,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $3,502,957.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $113.89 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $88.08 and a 12-month high of $119.33. The firm has a market cap of $397.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

