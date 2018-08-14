FineMark National Bank & Trust Reduces Position in Celgene Co. (CELG)

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its stake in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 8.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Celgene were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CELG. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celgene during the second quarter valued at $112,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Celgene during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celgene during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celgene during the second quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in Celgene during the second quarter valued at $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Celgene alerts:

CELG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $129.00 price target on shares of Celgene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a research note on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $112.00 price target on shares of Celgene and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.85.

In related news, Director Gilla Kaplan sold 27,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $2,182,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ernest Mario sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $1,107,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,100,208.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 70,500 shares of company stock worth $5,716,205 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CELG opened at $91.97 on Tuesday. Celgene Co. has a twelve month low of $74.13 and a twelve month high of $147.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Celgene had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 87.28%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Celgene Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Celgene declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

See Also: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG).

Receive News & Ratings for Celgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celgene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.