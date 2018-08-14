Findlay Park Partners LLP Raises Stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS)

Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,625,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025,000 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Servcs comprises approximately 3.7% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $384,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIS. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Citizens & Northern Corp bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

FIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.55.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $106.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $88.97 and a fifty-two week high of $109.95.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,835 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total value of $623,586.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,840.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total value of $160,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,159,906.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,463 shares of company stock valued at $2,058,706 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.