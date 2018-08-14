Findlay Park Partners LLP Has $74.81 Million Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG)

Findlay Park Partners LLP lowered its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 721,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 372,009 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $74,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 29,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 235.1% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 315,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,693,000 after purchasing an additional 95,725 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 161,361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,735,000 after purchasing an additional 17,462 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,256,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $441,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries stock opened at $106.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.51. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.36 and a fifty-two week high of $122.07.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 32.71%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “$104.41” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.29.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

